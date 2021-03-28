V851 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Vega Yachts in Shimizu , Japan.

VegaYachts is a new concept in the world of design and construction for large motoryachts. Thanks to original engineering, innovative interior layout solutions and a different approach to the building process, a VegaYachts is much simpler to build, maintain and manage.

Design

V851 measures 83.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.55 metres and a beam of 15.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,850 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

V851 has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Richard Hein.

Her interior design is by Hambleton Decorating Ltd.

V851 also features naval architecture by Vega Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

V851 has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

V851 accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

V851 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is V851.

V851 is a Lloyds Register MCA-LY2 class yacht.