Va Bene is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Euroship Cees Cornelissen , in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Va Bene measures 47.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.22 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 504 tonnes.

Va Bene has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Richard Hein.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Va Bene also features naval architecture by Richard Hein.

Performance and Capabilities

Va Bene has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Va Bene has a fuel capacity of 63,340 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Va Bene accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Va Bene has a hull NB of P470.