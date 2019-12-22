Vaao is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti.

Design

Vaao measures 36.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.18 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 259 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Vaao has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Vaao also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Vaao has a top speed of 15.10 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vaao accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vaao has a hull NB of BC 127.