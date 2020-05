Vadura is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1926 by Alexander Stephens & Son.

Design

Vadura measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.81 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Mylne Yacht Design.

