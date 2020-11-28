Vaimiti is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Tréhard Marine.

Vaimiti is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Tréhard Marine.

Design

Vaimiti measures 39.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 metres and a beam of 8.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 174 tonnes.

Vaimiti has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Groupe Fauroux.

Vaimiti also features naval architecture by Groupe Fauroux.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Vaimiti has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,150 litres.

Accommodation

Vaimiti accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.