Vaiven is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Vaiven measures 34.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes.

Vaiven has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Marc Michaels.

Vaiven also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Vaiven has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Vaiven has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Vaiven accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vaiven is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.