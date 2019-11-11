Vajoliroja

Built in 2001 by Turquoise Yacht Construction in Turkey, Anatolia boats a beautiful Edwardian Redman Whitely interior with exterior design by Tanju Kalaycioglu.

This beautiful steamship-style motor yacht provides accommodation for up to 11 guests in 5 staterooms.Anatolia combines the grace and space of the 1920s with state-of-the art modern technology of the twenty-first century. Guest onboard Anatolia can be assured of a first class service in an environment of unrivalled luxury.



An Edwardian theme is followed throughout with the use of a fine selection of lose furniture set against a background of traditional oval headed windows and Brazilian mahogany panelling. In the main saloon much of the furniture, including the two sofas, the dining table and the cabient thet conceals both a plasma television and the Linn hi-fi components, are custom-made reproductions from Arthur Brett and Sons in London.



Anatolia has a 23 ft custom built Riva-style tender stowed forward on the main deck ensuring uncluttered aft deck areas for guests to enjoy the finest al fresco dining in optimum privacy and comfort. With dining areas on two decks and an expansive sun deck, there is generous space for reading, sunbathing and eating outdoors. The elegant and spacious master suite is located forward on the main deck, with an adjoining study area and bathroom en suite.



A further four cabins are situated on the lower deck comprising of three double / twin cabins and an upper and lower bedded cabin with additional Pullman berth. All of the accommodation is elegantly appointed with bathrooms en suite.