Length 29.3m
Year 2003

Vakomaano

2003

Motor Yacht

Vakomaano is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by New England Boatworks in New England, United States.

Design

Vakomaano measures 29.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 128 tonnes.

Vakomaano has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Vakomaano has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Vakomaano has a fuel capacity of 16,276 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Vakomaano accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.1m

crew:

4

draft:

1.7m
