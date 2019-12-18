Valeria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Valeria measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 8.05 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Valeria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Pierre Tanter.

Valeria also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Valeria has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Valeria has a fuel capacity of 53,500 litres, and a water capacity of 16,325 litres.

Accommodation

Valeria accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Valeria is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 608.

Valeria is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.