M/Y Valerie is a custom-built super yacht launched by Lurssen shipyard in 2011, and most recently refit in 2019.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Valerie measures 85.10 metres in length and has a beam of 14.28 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,755 tonnes.

Valerie has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Valerie also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Valerie has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Valerie accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Valerie has a hull NB of 13660.

Valerie is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.