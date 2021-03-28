Read online now
Length 29.6m
Year 2001

Valiant

2001

Motor Yacht

Valiant is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Midship.

Design

Valiant measures 29.60 feet in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Valiant has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Valiant has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots.

Valiant has a fuel capacity of 3,785 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Valiant accommodates up to 80 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

80
80 10 70

speed:

11Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.1m

crew:

-

draft:

-
