Valiant is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Midship.

Design

Valiant measures 29.60 feet in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Valiant has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Valiant has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots.

Valiant has a fuel capacity of 3,785 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Valiant accommodates up to 80 guests .