Length 29.6m
Year 2001
Valiant
Motor Yacht
Valiant is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Midship.
Design
Valiant measures 29.60 feet in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.
Valiant has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Valiant has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots.
Valiant has a fuel capacity of 3,785 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
Accommodation
Valiant accommodates up to 80 guests .