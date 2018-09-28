Valkyrie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Valkyrie measures 36.58 metres in length and has a beam of 7.62 metres.

Valkyrie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Valkyrie also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Valkyrie has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Valkyrie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Valkyrie measures 36.58 metres in length and has a beam of 7.62 metres.

Valkyrie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Valkyrie also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Valkyrie has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Valkyrie has a fuel capacity of 36,151 litres, and a water capacity of 4,550 litres.

Accommodation

Valkyrie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Valkyrie has a hull NB of 18.