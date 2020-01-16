Valoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Valoria measures 47 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.92 feet and a beam of 9.60 feet.

Her exterior design is by Feadship.

Valoria also features naval architecture by Feadship.

Performance and Capabilities

Valoria has a top speed of 14.50 knots.

Valoria has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Valoria accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Valoria has a hull NB of FEMKE.

Valoria flies the flag of Dutch.