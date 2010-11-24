Valquest is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Bloemsma Van Breemen.

Design

Valquest measures 40.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.15 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres.

Valquest has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Performance and Capabilities

Valquest has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Valquest has a fuel capacity of 18,045 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,010 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Valquest accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Valquest is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 140.