Length 64.6m
Year 1984

Van Triumph

1984

Motor Yacht

Van Triumph is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Supercraft.

Design

Van Triumph measures 64.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 11.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,506 tonnes.

Van Triumph has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Supercraft.

Van Triumph also features naval architecture by Supercraft.

Performance and Capabilities

Van Triumph has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 15,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Van Triumph accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins.

Build Team

