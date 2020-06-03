Length 64.6m
Year 1984
Van Triumph
1984|
Motor Yacht
Van Triumph is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Supercraft.
Design
Van Triumph measures 64.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 11.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,506 tonnes.
Van Triumph has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Supercraft.
Van Triumph also features naval architecture by Supercraft.
Performance and Capabilities
Van Triumph has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 15,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Van Triumph accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins.