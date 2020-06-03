Vanilla is a custom motor yacht launched in 1965 by Fairmile and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Vanilla measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.

Vanilla has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Fairmile.

Vanilla has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Vanilla accommodates up to 5 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.