Length 25m
Year 1965

Vanilla is a custom motor yacht launched in 1965 by Fairmile and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Vanilla measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.

Vanilla has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Fairmile.

Performance and Capabilities

Vanilla has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Vanilla accommodates up to 5 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Yacht Specs

guests:

5
speed:

11Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.95m

crew:

4

draft:

3m
