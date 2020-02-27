After joining forces with Eidsgaard Design, Feadship launched the 66 metre Vanish in 2016 with cutting-edge customisation and ‘lifestyle par excellence’. Like all custom Feadship projects, Vanish was created in line with the owner’s exacting requirements, which has led to a superyacht with boundless luxury design elements.

Vanish’s modern, powerful exterior is softened by harmonious lines and the use of varnished teak. Her transom is somewhat unusual, as it was designed to create a closer link with the water when on board and act as a friendlier, less intimidating site when arriving via tender or swimming off the sea terrace.

Vanish is built to create opportunities for enjoyment inside, on the sun deck and in the water with helipads on both the sun deck and bow area to welcome guests in true style. This is a ‘springboard to a world of adventures for the owners and their guests’, and offers exciting interior spaces as well as exterior.

The full-height atrium features a free-standing staircase, a beautifully designed and remarkably different wall of glass, a balcony for the full-beam owner’s suite and a teak-covered platform slides out to welcome those on board to a private space above the water through sliding glass doors. In addition to the owner’s quarters, Vanish also accommodates guests in four suites and a VIP stateroom with a team of 17 crew on hand.