VanLis III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

VanLis III measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.22 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 223 tonnes.

VanLis III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

VanLis III also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

VanLis III has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

VanLis III has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

VanLis III accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

VanLis III has a hull NB of 10131.