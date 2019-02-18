We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
VanLis III
1989|
Motor Yacht
VanLis III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
VanLis III measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.22 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 223 tonnes.
VanLis III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Baglietto.
VanLis III also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
VanLis III has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
VanLis III has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
VanLis III accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
VanLis III has a hull NB of 10131.