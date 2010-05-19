Vantage is a 45.7 metre motor yacht expertly constructed by Palmer Johnson. She was designed and built with truly distinctive style and effortless charm.

Vantage features a characteristic, streamlined profile designed by Nuvolari & Lenard and she stands as a signature design element of Palmer Johnson's 150' Sport Yacht range. It must be noted however that Vantage is not just another PJ 150.

She may be the seventh hull in the line but Vantage has an instantly unique feel from the first moment you step aboard. She features two complete deck levels and her layout offers an enhanced amount of exterior space for entertaining guests as well as a raised wheelhouse.

Larger gatherings and parties can be hosted on the main deck and her fantastic sundeck which offers guests beautiful views of the ocean in an al fresco area with Jacuzzi, full bar, barbeque and comfortable relaxation pads as well as a covered area with skylights for the optimum combination of light and shade to suit any preference.