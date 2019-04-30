Vanya is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Vanya is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Vanya measures 34.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes.

Vanya has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Vanya also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Vanya has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Vanya has a fuel capacity of 14,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Vanya accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.