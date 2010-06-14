Variety Voyager (formerly Harmony A) is a 68m motor yacht, custom built in 2012 by Apollo Victory Marine in Perama (Greece).

The yacht's interior has been designed by Lally Poulias and Apollo Victory Marine. Her exterior styling is also by Lally Poulias and Apollo Victory Marine.

Variety Voyager yacht has a steel hull with a aluminium superstructure with a beam of 11.50m (37'8"ft) and a 3.50m (11'5"ft) draft .

Variety Voyager has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Variety Voyager offers accommodation for up to 72 guests in 36 suites . She is also capable of carrying up to 32 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.