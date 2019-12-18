Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 3 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 55.5m
Year 1986

Varmar Ve

1986

|

Motor Yacht

The 55.50 metre (182’1”ft) custom built yacht Varmar Ve was launched in 1986 by Feadship and features a classic, sophisticated style by De Voogt Naval Architects who were also responsible for the naval architecture and engineering package; creating a timeless superyacht which still stands up to adverse weather conditions in complete comfort.

This superyacht, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.35 metres, able to accommodate up to 18 guests in spacious luxury, with Terence Disdale style flowing through the voluminous spaces thanks to a beam of 9.35 metres (30’8”ft).

Varmar Ve has been meticulously maintained by her highly-skilled staff of 16 yacht crew. Top speeds of Varmar Ve range up to 16 knots with a cruising speed of 14 knots, matching comfort with capability.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

18
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.35m

crew:

16

draft:

3m
Other Feadship yachts
Related News