The 55.50 metre (182’1”ft) custom built yacht Varmar Ve was launched in 1986 by Feadship and features a classic, sophisticated style by De Voogt Naval Architects who were also responsible for the naval architecture and engineering package; creating a timeless superyacht which still stands up to adverse weather conditions in complete comfort.

This superyacht, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.35 metres, able to accommodate up to 18 guests in spacious luxury, with Terence Disdale style flowing through the voluminous spaces thanks to a beam of 9.35 metres (30’8”ft).

Varmar Ve has been meticulously maintained by her highly-skilled staff of 16 yacht crew. Top speeds of Varmar Ve range up to 16 knots with a cruising speed of 14 knots, matching comfort with capability.