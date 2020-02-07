The 47.30 metre (155’2”ft) custom-built Vava yacht was launched in 1996 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board.

The Robert de Nijs interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 13 guests in both style and comfort. Vava, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 11 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2005, the sophisticated exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering characteristic Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 8.70 metres (28’6”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 16 knots, Vava can take those on board across the water with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.