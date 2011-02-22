Vava II (previously known as Project 55) is a beautifully designed 96m (314.96ft) motor yacht which was launched in 2011 by Devonport Yachts UK. The yacht's interior has been designed by Remi Tessier.

Currently under construction, this 96m fully SOLAS yacht is guaranteed to turn heads wherever she is seen thanks to the striking designs of Redman Whiteley Dixon. The yacht has an array of features including large tender garages aft and forward, fold-down beach club and variable depth swimming pool. Upon launch she will be the largest ever private motor yacht to be built in the UK. She is due to launch end of 2011.