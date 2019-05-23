VAY is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Su Marine in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.

Design

VAY measures 40.40 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.

VAY has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood / epoxy superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tanju Kalaycioglu.

Her interior design is by Su Marine .

VAY also features naval architecture by Taka Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

VAY has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

VAY has a fuel capacity of 8,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,160 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

VAY accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

VAY has a hull NB of NB05.

VAY is a RINA C HULL ● MACH “Y” class yacht.