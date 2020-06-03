Vayu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Cantieri .

Design

Vayu measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes.

Vayu has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri.

Vayu also features naval architecture by Cantieri .

Performance and Capabilities

Vayu has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Vayu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Cantieri .

Design

Vayu measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes.

Vayu has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri.

Vayu also features naval architecture by Cantieri .

Performance and Capabilities

Vayu has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Vayu has a fuel capacity of 31,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vayu accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.