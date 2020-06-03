We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Vayu
1973|
Motor Yacht
Vayu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Cantieri .
Design
Vayu measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes.
Vayu has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cantieri.
Vayu also features naval architecture by Cantieri .
Performance and Capabilities
Vayu has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Vayu has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Vayu has a fuel capacity of 31,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,250 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Vayu accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.