Vector is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Vector measures 57.30 metres in length and has a beam of 10.20 feet.

Vector has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Luca Dini.

Vector also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Vector has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Vector accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vector has a hull NB of FB 271.