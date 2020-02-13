Read online now
Length 57.3m
Year 2018

Vector

2018

Motor Yacht

Vector is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Vector measures 57.30 metres in length and has a beam of 10.20 feet.

Vector has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Luca Dini.

Vector also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Vector has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Vector accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vector has a hull NB of FB 271.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

15Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

10.2m

crew:

14

draft:

-
