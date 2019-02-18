Read online now
Length 33m
Year 2000

Vega

2000

Motor Yacht

Vega is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Vega measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Vega has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.

Her interior design is by Laura Baldoni de Gorga.

Vega also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Performance and Capabilities

Vega has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Vega accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

26Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.5m

crew:

6

draft:

2.35m
