Length 33m
Year 2000
Vega
2000|
Motor Yacht
Vega is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Vega measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Vega has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.
Her interior design is by Laura Baldoni de Gorga.
Vega also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Performance and Capabilities
Vega has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Vega accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.