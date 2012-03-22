Vega is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Nordhavn Yachts, in China.

From the beginning, Nordhavn has taken the approach that full-displacement designs cruising at or below hull speed are the safest, most comfortable types of powerboats for long range cruising. And while Nordhavns are built to cross oceans, their seakeeping ability and rugged construction are equally beneficial for everyday coastal cruising. Better yet, their fuel-efficient designs are proving to be the most sensible and financially feasible ways to go cruising with today’s soaring fuel prices.

Design

Vega measures 26.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jeff Leishman.

Vega also features naval architecture by Pacific Asian Enterprises.

Model

Vega is a semi-custom Nordhavn 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Nordhavn 86 semi-custom model include: Divemaster, Serendipity, Zembra, Sol & Sons, Mystic Tide, VivieRae, Arroha.

Performance and Capabilities

Vega has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by 20v 1163 tb93 diesel mtu engines

Vega is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Nordhavn Yachts, in China.

From the beginning, Nordhavn has taken the approach that full-displacement designs cruising at or below hull speed are the safest, most comfortable types of powerboats for long range cruising. And while Nordhavns are built to cross oceans, their seakeeping ability and rugged construction are equally beneficial for everyday coastal cruising. Better yet, their fuel-efficient designs are proving to be the most sensible and financially feasible ways to go cruising with today’s soaring fuel prices.

Design

Vega measures 26.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jeff Leishman.

Vega also features naval architecture by Pacific Asian Enterprises.

Model

Vega is a semi-custom Nordhavn 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Nordhavn 86 semi-custom model include: Divemaster, Serendipity, Zembra, Sol & Sons, Mystic Tide, VivieRae, Arroha.

Performance and Capabilities

Vega has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by 20v 1163 tb93 diesel mtu engines.

Vega has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 900 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vega accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vega has a Titanium Grey hull, whose NB is 8601.

Vega flies the flag of Marshall Islands.