Vellmari is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Vellmari measures 47.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 8.80 feet.

Vellmari has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.

Vellmari also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Vellmari has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Vellmari has a hull NB of FR026.