Velsheda is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1933 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Velsheda measures 39.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 124 tonnes.

Velsheda has a steel hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Velsheda also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson and Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Velsheda has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Velsheda has a fuel capacity of 5,450 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Velsheda accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.