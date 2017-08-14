Veneta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Majesty Yachts.

Veneta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Majesty Yachts.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Veneta measures 38.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 215,000 tonnes.

Veneta has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Veneta has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Veneta has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Veneta accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.