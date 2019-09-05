Veni Vidi Vici is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .

Design

Veni Vidi Vici measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Veni Vidi Vici has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Veni Vidi Vici also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Veni Vidi Vici has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Veni Vidi Vici is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .

Design

Veni Vidi Vici measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Veni Vidi Vici has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Veni Vidi Vici also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Veni Vidi Vici has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Veni Vidi Vici has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Veni Vidi Vici accommodates up to 10 guests .

Other Specifications

Veni Vidi Vici has a hull NB of 130/07.