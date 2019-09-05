We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Veni Vidi Vici
2006|
Motor Yacht
Veni Vidi Vici is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .
Design
Veni Vidi Vici measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.
Veni Vidi Vici has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Veni Vidi Vici also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Veni Vidi Vici has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Veni Vidi Vici is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .
Design
Veni Vidi Vici measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.
Veni Vidi Vici has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Veni Vidi Vici also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Veni Vidi Vici has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Veni Vidi Vici has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Veni Vidi Vici accommodates up to 10 guests .
Other Specifications
Veni Vidi Vici has a hull NB of 130/07.