Ventura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Ventura measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Ventura has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Ventura also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ventura has a top speed of 22.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ventura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Ventura measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Ventura has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Ventura also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ventura has a top speed of 22.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ventura has a fuel capacity of 68,800 litres, and a water capacity of 16,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ventura accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ventura is MCA compliant, her hull NB is YN 16050.

Ventura is an ABS class yacht.