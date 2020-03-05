The 78 metre superyacht Venus emerged from the Feadship yard in Aalsmeer in 2012, showcasing immaculate design, extensive use of glass and an unforgettable profile in a pedigree collaboration between Philippe Starck, De Voogt Naval Architects and her visionary commissioner, who is speculated to be the design and technology icon Steve Jobs.

Immediately recognisable, opinion splitting and a genuine triumph of design, this superyacht has since been seen cruising the world and turning heads in every port. Holding expert design characteristics of the Apple empire, with specially created elements on board to enhance both use and performance.

With a layered profile and superstructure reflecting a clean, minimalist style, Venus holds a beam of 11.8 metres (38’9”) and a draught of 3 metres (9’11”) to create spacious internal volumes to take anywhere in the world. This highly secretive yacht is both part of the Top 100 and widely considered to be one of the finest yachts on the water.