Vera is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine .

Design

Vera measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.

Vera has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Vera also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Vera has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Vera has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Other Specifications

Vera has a hull NB of 105/30.