Vera is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2009.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Vera measures 52.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 887 tonnes.

Vera has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Luigi Sturchio.

Vera also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Vera has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Vera has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vera accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vera has a hull NB of 6426.