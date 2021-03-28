Vera is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Vera measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Vera has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Vera also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Vera has a top speed of 31 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Vera is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Vera measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Vera has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Vera also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Vera has a top speed of 31 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Vera has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.