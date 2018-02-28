Vera IV is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Royal Denship and most recently refitted in 2009.

Vera IV is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Royal Denship and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Vera IV measures 33.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 metres and a beam of 7.36 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 155 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Vera IV has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Vera IV also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Vera IV has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Vera IV has a fuel capacity of 20,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vera IV accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vera IV is MCA compliant

Vera IV is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.