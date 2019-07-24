Vertige is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Tankoa Yachts.

Tankoa Yachts S.p.A. consolidates its market leadership in the industry of luxury mega yachts going from 46 to 86 metre length. Its masterpieces, a reference point in terms of style, reliability, guarantee and prestige, take full advantage of the extensive experience in this field acquired by both its headcount and hired staff, so to attain the ultimate expression of the “Made in Italy”.

Design

Vertige measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Vertige has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Margherita Casprini.

Performance and Capabilities

Vertige has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Vertige accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Vertige has a hull NB of S501.