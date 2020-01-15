Vertigo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.

Design

Vertigo measures 67.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 12.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 837 tonnes.

Vertigo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.

Her interior design is by Christian Liaigre.

Vertigo also features naval architecture by Alloy Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Vertigo has a fuel capacity of 64,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,900 litres.

Accommodation

Vertigo accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Vertigo has a hull NB of AY 41.

Vertigo is a Lloyds Register class yacht.