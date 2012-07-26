Vervece is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Vervece measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.16 feet and a beam of 3.16 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 199 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Vervece has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Vervece also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Vervece has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Vervece has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,800 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vervece accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vervece is MCA compliant