Vesper is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Yachting Developments.

Design

Vesper measures 28.8 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Yachting Developments.

Performance and Capabilities

Vesper has a fuel capacity of 5,860 litres, and a water capacity of 2,630 litres.