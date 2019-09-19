Vespucci is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by CRN and most recently refitted in 1986.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Vespucci measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Vespucci has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Vespucci also features naval architecture by Riva Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Vespucci has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Vespucci has a fuel capacity of 20,700 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

Vespucci has a fuel capacity of 20,700 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

Accommodation

Vespucci accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vespucci has a hull NB of 47.

Vespucci is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.