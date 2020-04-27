Via Kassablanca is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Via Kassablanca measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Via Kassablanca has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Via Kassablanca has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Via Kassablanca accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Via Kassablanca flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.