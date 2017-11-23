Viaggio is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Burger Boat Company.

Viaggio is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Viaggio measures 30.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.

Viaggio has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don O'Keeffe.

Her interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Viaggio also features naval architecture by Don O'Keeffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Viaggio has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Viaggio has a fuel capacity of 37,845 litres, and a water capacity of 4,730 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Viaggio accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Viaggio has a hull NB of 479C.

Viaggio flies the flag of the United States.