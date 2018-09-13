Viatoris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Conrad Shipyard, in Poland.

Design

Viatoris measures 40.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 8.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 388 tonnes.

Viatoris has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Her interior design is by Conrad Shipyard.

Viatoris also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Viatoris has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Viatoris has a fuel capacity of 48,600 litres, and a water capacity of 10,500 litres.

Accommodation

Viatoris accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Viatoris has a hull NB of C133.