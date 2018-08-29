Vibrance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Vibrance measures 49.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 659 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Vibrance has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Vibrance also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Vibrance has a top speed of 14.80 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vibrance accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vibrance is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 445.

Vibrance is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.