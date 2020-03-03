Length 85.47m
Year 2009
Vibrant Curiosity
2009|
Motor Yacht
The full-displacement superyacht has a flared bow and a 14.20m beam with exterior and interior design by the Italian team of Nuvolari & Lenard. She has a contemporary exterior look and a modern interior design which can best be described as a mixture of luxury and sobriety.
Vibrant Curiosity can reach a maximum speed of 20 knots and a cruising range exceeding 5,500 nautical miles at 14 knots. Her accommodation provisions include a master stateroom with its own office and private exterior deck area with whirlpool, one VIP suite with his & her bathroom, five double suites 2 of which occupy the uppermost deck and two further double guest cabins.