Length 44.2m
Year 2009

Vica

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Vica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Vica measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Vica has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Vica also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Vica has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Vica has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Vica has a hull NB of BV 14.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.4m

crew:

-

draft:

2.65m
